A new kind of classroom: Twin Falls schools begin first day of distance learning

TWIN FALLS — Teachers and families felt a bit of uncertainty as Twin Falls closed its doors for the first day of school.

Nearly 10,000 students in Twin Falls School District received classroom instruction from home on Monday as they began the transition to distance learning. The school closures are part of a statewide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

South Hills Middle School teacher Joe Bartley said the situation is disappointing for many students. School is a safe place for them to go during the day and provides structure that might not otherwise be present in their life.

“These kids are just losing a rock in their life, at least temporarily,” Bartley said. “There are some kids who are really down in the dumps because the thing in their life that was steady and normal is gone.”

Lincoln Elementary School principal Cheri McKenzie said teachers will continue to support students and families, but added they miss their students, too.

“I just had a little girl get in her car and start crying because she didn’t want to take a computer home and work from home,” she said. “They want to be here, and we want them here.”