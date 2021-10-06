A look inside Idaho’s unredacted McGeachin task force files

Many Idaho students, teachers and parents responded to McGeachin

“All my conversations with professors about politics have been very fair,” a Boise State University State student wrote. “They rarely let us know their own views. I have heard ‘I’m not telling you one way or the other’ or ‘Let’s be sure to stay respectful of all political views’ so many times. In my view, my experience in Idaho public education has been overwhelmingly positive. I’m not a liberal so I don’t believe in some of their ‘values’ but I certainly don’t think they are trying to take over our public schools. I just don’t see the issue you’re talking about. I have loved my college experience here.”

Teachers at all levels also wrote in.

“The work my coworkers and I do day in, day out is not indoctrination,” an elementary school teacher wrote. “It’s hurtful to me personally to hear my own lieutenant governor use these words. I’d love to invite you to my school and show you how what we do for our kids is ANYTHING but ‘indoctrination.’ We teach HOW to think, not WHAT to think. We always have and we always will.”

Several of the commenters who identified themselves as conservative Republicans offered support for schools and strongly denied observing any indoctrination.