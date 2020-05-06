'A helpless feeling': Hundreds of Idaho children unaccounted for in the switch to distance learning

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — As the Bonneville School District was closing its doors because of the novel coronavirus, Ucon Elementary teacher Waydann Lambertsen made boxes for each of her 22 third graders to take home.

Inside were books and work packets, pencils and whiteboards, enough learning material to teach them “through to summer and then some,” Lambertsen said. She asked parents and students to come pick up their materials, and delivered some to students’ homes.

Two weeks later, one box was still at the school.

It belonged to a student Lambertsen spent the year trying to reach. A child who struggled academically, when the student made it to school at all. By March, the third grader had better attendance and seemed to be more engaged with class. Lambertson thought she was making progress.

But Lambertsen lost touch with the student as Bonneville transitioned into at-home learning. Texts, emails and calls to relatives for weeks went unreturned.

“I felt like, with this one little child, I had actually built a pretty good rapport,” Lambertsen said in an interview with EdNews. “It’s heart wrenching to think that you may be losing all of your efforts.”