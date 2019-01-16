TWIN FALLS — A grassroots group is pushing to open a Magic Valley children’s museum and recently received status as a nonprofit organization.
Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley organizers started meeting in March 2018 and gained 501©(3) status in November. There’s no timeline yet for when a museum could open, but it’s a long-term project.
The nonprofit has a seven-member board of directors. Now, they’re looking for the community’s help.
A community meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Twin Falls Public Library. It’s a chance to share information about plans, upcoming fundraisers and how people can get involved through volunteering or making donations.
The goal is to have involvement from all eight counties in south-central Idaho, museum co-founder Tennille Adams said Tuesday. The museum will likely be in Twin Falls, she said, since it’s the region’s population hub.
“Our hope is to really be a gathering place for all of the Magic Valley,” she said.
A feasibility study is underway now, conducted by the nonprofit Research & Business Development Center in Rexburg. Once that’s completed, nonprofit leaders plan to move forward with a business plan.
The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley is a member of the national Association of Children’s Museums as an emerging museum. The association says it takes an average of five years to open a new museum, Adams said. “We’re hoping to be on the lesser of that timeline.”
Nonprofit leaders don’t know yet whether they’ll remodel an existing building to house the museum or construct a new one. “Both options are still on the table,” Adams said.
Elsewhere across Idaho, the Children’s Museum of Idaho opened Dec. 1 in Meridian. And a group in Pocatello is working to open a children’s museum there.
The idea for a children’s museum in the Magic Valley isn’t a new concept. Adams and her husband — who’ve lived in Twin Falls for nearly 11 years — attended a community meeting about six years ago about the concept of starting a children’s museum.
Adams and her family have attended many children’s museums in Washington, Oregon and Utah, and wanted to see one in Twin Falls. After the community meeting years ago, “nothing ever came of that,” Adams said.
About 18 months ago, Adams and her husband were cleaning at home and came across notes from the community meeting about a children’s museum.
Adams posted in the “Twin Falls Wives & Moms” Facebook group asking if anyone knew what happened to that grassroots effort. She got contact information for the two organizers at the time — one of whom is now involved in the new nonprofit.
The group’s leaders met for the first time in March 2018. The nonprofit’s co-founder, Bethany Bell, attended a pre-conference session in the spring in Raleigh, N.C., during the annual conference of the Association of Children’s Museums.
“She gleaned lots of information for us,” Adams said.
Organizers hope to launch a museum website soon, and have already created Facebook and Instagram pages. In November, they met with city staff in Twin Falls and Jerome to give them a heads up about the project and get feedback.
The Twin Falls School District hasn’t been directly involved with the children’s museum nonprofit, Superintendent Brady Dickinson said Tuesday.
Teri Fattig, director of the College of Southern Idaho’s library and Herrett Center for Arts and Science, said in a voice message Tuesday to the Times-News she isn’t involved with the children’s museum group either. “I feel it’s a great thing that’s coming to Twin Falls.”
Beth Oppenheimer, executive director for the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children, said she hadn’t heard about the new Magic Valley children’s museum nonprofit.
“I think these children’s museums geared toward younger children is certainly needed in our communities,” she said Tuesday.
Oppenheimer said she talked about a year ago with the founder of the Children’s Museum of Idaho in Meridian about early childhood education, but the Idaho AEYC didn’t have much involvement in the project.
Across Idaho, there aren’t many facilities — such as museums or play spaces — for young children, Oppenheimer said. As for children’s museums, “we are really thrilled to have that environment for children and families to play and gather because so often, I think we’re missing out on those play-based environments because they’re hard to come by.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.