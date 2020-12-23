A flurry of filings: Opponents urge federal court to strike down Idaho’s transgender athletics ban

BOISE — From across the nation — and from a wide variety of viewpoints — opponents urged a federal court to strike down Idaho’s ban on transgender athletes.

On Monday, attorneys filed 10 separate briefs opposing Idaho’s first-in-the-nation transgender athletics law, now before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The one-day flurry of filings — known in legal lexicon as “amicus curiae” or “friend of the court” briefs — ramps up the simmering national debate over the Idaho law. Dubbed the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act by its supporters, Idaho’s law would prohibit transgender women and girls from playing in women’s and girls’ sports.

The law has been tied up in courts since April, only days after Gov. Brad Little signed it into law. Idaho Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye issued an injunction against the law in August, prompting supporters to appeal to the Circuit Court.

Which brings us to Monday’s developments.

Opponents aligned behind a central, recurring argument: The law is unconstitutional and fundamentally unfair, since it discriminates against transgender athletes. But opponents also came at the debate from their own vantage points, making Monday’s filings noteworthy in scope: