TWIN FALLS — For one weekend only, anyone who has wanted to take in dinner and a show will have chance to do both, thanks to the work of students in the culinary and theater classes at Twin Falls High School.

The Theater 2 class is hosting the first Murder Mystery Dinner Theater, and attendees have the option of a full multi-course dinner prepared by the TFHS culinary students before the show.

When teacher Brittany Nielson was performing professionally, she had been involved in several dinner theater events. When she joined the high school as an educator, she wanted to bring that experience to her students.

“Since I hadn’t really seen that anybody around here was doing dinner theaters as part of their entertainment, I thought it would be kind of fun to see if we could start a new tradition here at Twin Falls High, and do a Mystery Dinner theater every year,” Nielson told the Times-News.

Nielson and her theater students already have a show picked out for next year and are looking forward to this becoming a tradition.

The school administration encourages collaboration between departments, and when the culinary program won the high school division in February’s Death by Chocolate event, Nielson thought they might be the perfect group to partner with for dinner theater.

“I thought, I should have them cater the murder mystery dinner, instead of trying to go to a restaurant here in town, or trying to have parents donate the food,” Nielson said. “That would be a really great opportunity for them to showcase what they’ve been learning all year.”

This year’s murder mystery is “The 39 Steps,” an adaptation of the original 1915 novel and famously made into a movie in 1935 by Alfred Hitchcock.

In 2005, the playwrights who were working to adapt the story to the stage found that the material lent itself more to parody than to thriller.

“It ended up becoming this Monty Python-esque mad cap comedy,” Nielson said.

The cast is made up of freshmen and sophomore students in the Theater 2 class, who Nielson described as the up-and-coming talent that will become the next generation of Bruins High Players. They will perform on a stage set as a variation on theater-in-the-round, with the audience seated a circle around the minimal stage.

The menu for the evening is ham, salad, cheesy potatoes (which one culinary student called “funeral potatoes,” which, although not exactly accurate, suits the murder mystery theme), rolls, and multiple desserts for people to choose from. The meal will feature options for people with gluten intolerance as well.

Erica Browning teaches the culinary classes at Twin Falls High, and she said the prospect of preparing a full meal for 100 is nothing her students can’t handle.

“A lot of times people will come to us and say, ‘Hey, we need this for a fundraiser or an event that we’re doing,’ and most of the time we’re up for the challenge,” Browning said. “This is a project-based class ... so we do a lot of hands-on stuff.”

Browning said the class is a mixture of students who want to gain knowledge to become better cooks, and there are also students who see a possible career for themselves in the food industry.

Hayden Threadgill is a junior in the culinary class, and he said he has already gotten offers to work in Sun Valley doing food at the resort.

“I’m thinking when I’m older I’ll go work up there. It’d be a good job,” Threadgill said. “I just really like food.”

Threadgill said that while in the class, he has made some things that impressed him.

“I made a buffalo chicken chili one time, I think that was the best thing I ever made,” Threadgill told the Times-News.

Avery Stephenson and Zoey Thompson, both seniors, made a few batches of cupcakes, their mixers whirling like a variation of dueling banjos.

Stephenson said she could see herself pursuing a culinary career. It could be related to a three-tier cake she made for a fundraiser that sold for several thousand dollars.

A dinner to die for: Murder Mystery Dinner Theater joins culinary and theater programs Plenty of cooks in the kitchen, prepping for Dinner Theater Plenty of cooks in the kitchen, prepping for Dinner Theater Plenty of cooks in the kitchen, prepping for Dinner Theater Plenty of cooks in the kitchen to prepare for Dinner Theater Plenty of cooks in the kitchen to prepare for Dinner Theater Plenty of cooks in the kitchen to prepare for Dinner Theater Murder Mystery Dinner Theater joins culinary and theater programs Murder Mystery Dinner Theater joins culinary and theater programs Murder Mystery Dinner Theater joins culinary and theater programs Murder Mystery Dinner Theater joins culinary and theater programs Murder Mystery Dinner Theater