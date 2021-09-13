‘A broken system’: Idaho child care providers say they need more help to keep costs down

On top of the cost of tuition, many providers do not provide meals for children, instead asking parents to pack food. Giraffe Laugh is one of few that provides breakfast, lunch and a snack daily with support from the federal Child and Adult Care Food Program, which Fascilla said is a cumbersome bureaucratic program that most other providers don’t want to go through the effort of navigating. The program also reimburses a center based on family income levels, so if a center has fewer low-income children, the reimbursement rate is lower.

The program is also prescriptive in what foods can be selected to serve children and must be based off of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food pyramid. Menus must be documented, recorded and reported to the federal government. To run the program requires cooks and an administrative staffer whose main role is managing the associated paperwork.

Melissa Buck, who is the director of Vista Montessori School in Boise, operates her school out of an older house and said the setup inside doesn’t easily allow for meal preparation. She looked at the food program just for snacks, and said it was too much paperwork.

Human resources are still the key to survival of child care centers