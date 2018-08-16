HAZELTON — A school bus was ahead of schedule Wednesday morning and lingered on a gravel road in Hazelton, surrounded by corn fields.
As the sun threatened to rise — casting a pink-orange glow onto the hazy sky — Andrea Huettig was taking pictures of her three daughters standing on their home’s front porch. It was 6:40 a.m.
After group pictures, Huettig gave directions to her daughters for individual pictures: Put your hand on your hip and pose, she told one of them. When it was the youngest daughter Addison’s turn, Huettig said: “Next. Are you ready?”
Addison gave a big smile for the camera, her blond curls bouncing as she moved. The 5-year-old had a section of braided hair secured like a headband — the same hairstyle as her 8-year-old sister, Emily.
Wednesday was a big day for the Huettig family. It was the first day of school for students in the Valley and Hansen school districts — the first group of students in south-central Idaho to head back to class.
Up the road in Hazelton, Huettig’s sister-in-law’s family — which includes three boys — were getting ready for school, too. For the children’s grandparents, it’s the first year all of their grandchildren are students in the Valley School District.
“It’s kind of a big year for everybody,” Huettig said.
Her husband, Brian, was already working that morning. The family farms 5,000 acres in Hazelton — about a 30-minute drive from Twin Falls — with potatoes as the big crop, but also corn, barley and sugar beets. In addition, Brian has a custom chopping company.
The girls woke up at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday to get ready for the first day of school. Addison slept with curlers in her hair because all of the girls wanted their hair curled and Huettig knew she wouldn’t have time to do it all in the morning.
“The first day of school, everybody gets curls,” she said.
As the girls and Huettig waited inside for the school bus to arrive, Addison held onto her mother’s arm. Her back-to-school outfit was a pink and gray checkered shirt, pants and brown boots — the same ones as Emily. Her fingernails were painted with chipping pink nail polish.
Addison, whose nickname at home is “chatty Addi,” was more reserved than usual that morning in the presence of Times-News reporters.
Her older siblings — third-grader Emily and 11-year-old sixth-grader Alexia — stood around waiting. Alexia sucked on a plastic tube of yogurt.
Alexia had Carolyn Lee as her kindergarten teacher at Valley Elementary School — the same teacher Addison has this year. Addison already has experience with being in a classroom: She went to preschool three mornings a week at Trinity Lutheran Church. Some of her preschool friends are in her kindergarten class.
But all-day kindergarten is a much longer day. Plus, the Valley School District has a four-day school week, from Tuesdays through Fridays, and that means each school day is about an hour longer than at most schools.
“It’s so worth it to get an extra day off for the weekend,” Huettig said. As she talked, Alexia spotted the school bus approaching the end of their circular driveway for their 6:50 a.m. pickup.
“It’s moving,” Alexia said. She set her plastic yogurt tube down on the kitchen counter. “I’m still eating.”
As her two older sisters pulled on their backpacks, Addison struggled a little with the weight of hers — a black backpack with pink zippers covered with white words like “call me” and “hey.”
“Help me,” she told her mom.
After she helped Addison with her backpack, Huettig told her: “Give me kisses. Have a good day.”
“Have a good day too, Mom,” Addison replied. There were no tears.
As the girls got onto the school bus, Huettig watched from the front porch and took pictures. The blood orange sun angrily glared down.
Alexia pulled up the school bus window to wave goodbye to her mother. The family’s yellow lab Zoe, who’s almost 4 years old, sat watching as the school bus drove away. She scratched at her pink collar, sending little tufts of fur flying up into the air.
With all of her daughters off at school, “it’s going to be really quiet,” Huettig said, but she had a lot to do that day. She does bookkeeping for the family business.
Meanwhile, just after 7 a.m. at the Valley School District’s campus — with about 600 kindergarten through 12th grade students under one roof — children and their parents filled the building. Some children sat in the hallway because they were so early their teacher hadn’t arrived yet.
The three Huettig girls got off their school bus at 7:30 a.m. and Alexia headed for the middle school entrance. Emily and Addison entered the elementary school building, and walked down the hallway to Jana Sellers’s third-grade classroom.
The teacher saw Addison — who had a huge smile on her face ever since getting off the school bus — tagging along and gave her a hug. “Oh no — you’re in school?” she joked. “Oh my goodness.”
After Emily put her backpack away, she held Addison’s hand. “Let’s go,” she said. They walked to the front of the building, where the two kindergarten classrooms are.
Lee and a few paraprofessionals greeted the sisters, and told them to hang Addison’s backpack and pink lunch bag on the hook with her name on it at the back of the classroom.
“Good thing you got sisters to help you,” Lee told Addison.
Emily helped her get school supplies out of her backpack and put them in a blue plastic bin to keep underneath her chair. They found Addison’s name tag on a round, red table.
Addison handed a manila envelope with paperwork in it to her teacher. “You’re the first one to turn that in, sweetheart,” Lee said. “Good job.”
With about 30 minutes to spare, Addison followed Emily out of the classroom. They later returned and Emily left.
Addison put her purple water bottle on the table, and sat quietly as she swung her legs back and forth underneath the table, and stretched her arms out overhead.
The classroom was starting to fill up with other students, but none of the other three children at Addison’s table were there yet. She sat alone.
Finally, they arrived. There was a flurry of activity as paraprofessionals carrying clipboards asked parents what bus number their child was on or if they were picking them up after school. Addison put her chin in her hands.
Emily returned a couple of times to check on Addison. It was finally time to say goodbye since school was about to start.
“Sit down,” Emily instructed before leaving the room.
The first bell rang. “There’s the bell,” Lee said. “Look at that.” The classroom was still busy with students and their parents arriving — background noise that continued as Lee started class.
“Boys and girls, freeze,” Lee said. The children stopped moving. “Thank you.”
Lee went through some classroom rules, including “give me five” — five rules on a poster with corresponding pictures. One picture is a mouth with a zipper over it, indicating students should stop talking.
“Do we have a zipper on our mouth?” Lee asked the students. Addison and her classmates giggled. “No,” they said.
Another rule is for students to have their hands clasped together and in their lap. Students tried it out, mimicking their teacher’s motions.
“Look at that, everybody,” Lee said. “Perfect. That is wonderful. You are all so smart already.”
She and a paraprofessional called two students at a time to the front of the classroom to give them a name tag and introduce them to the class. Addison was first up.
Addison gave the class a nervous smile as Lee placed the name tag on her shirt.
The morning continued with a rapid succession of rules, including how students have to knock on the classroom bathroom door before opening it.
Lee told the class she’d remind them when to drink out of their water bottles. Addison already had hers in hand.
“Don’t play with your water bottle,” Lee told the class, looking in Addison’s direction. “Put your hands in your lap.”
As their teacher talked, children interjected with comments: “Mrs. Lee — and if we don’t listen, we go to the principal,” one boy said. Another child asked if there were any toys in the classroom.
“Oh, we have toys,” Lee said. “But we have to learn the rules first.”
It’s something children learned quickly on their first day of kindergarten: There are rules to follow at school.
