 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
61 schools get money at Scratch for Schools lottery event
0 comments
alert

61 schools get money at Scratch for Schools lottery event

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scratch for Schools

Acequia Elementary School claimed $595 at Thursday's Scratch for Schools event.

 Courtesy Idaho Lottery

TWIN FALLS — Schools from around the Magic Valley came to the College of Southern Idaho Thursday for a chance to win money.

The annual Scratch for Schools program gave each of the 61 schools a pack of Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets. Teachers, administrators and PTO members had five minutes to scratch as many as possible for the chance to win as much as $600.

The fastest scratching school was Buhl Middle School, which scratched 206 tickets in the first session. In the evening session, Falls City Academy in Jerome was the fastest scratching school, scratching 200 tickets in the five minute round.

Scratch for Schools

Falls City Academy claimed $598 at the Scratch for Schools event.

Acequia Elementary School was the big winner, claiming $595 from the first session. Falls City Academy was the big winner in the evening session, claiming $598 in prizes.

Between the two sessions, the 61 Magic Valley schools got more than $14,006.

This is the 21st year the Idaho Lottery has held Scratch for Schools events, give out $1.4 million over the years. This year the program will benefit more than 400 schools in the state.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are state legislatures becoming more influential?

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI pottery class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News