61 schools get money at Scratch for Schools lottery event

TWIN FALLS — Schools from around the Magic Valley came to the College of Southern Idaho Thursday for a chance to win money.

The annual Scratch for Schools program gave each of the 61 schools a pack of Idaho Lottery Scratch Tickets. Teachers, administrators and PTO members had five minutes to scratch as many as possible for the chance to win as much as $600.

The fastest scratching school was Buhl Middle School, which scratched 206 tickets in the first session. In the evening session, Falls City Academy in Jerome was the fastest scratching school, scratching 200 tickets in the five minute round.

Acequia Elementary School was the big winner, claiming $595 from the first session. Falls City Academy was the big winner in the evening session, claiming $598 in prizes.

Between the two sessions, the 61 Magic Valley schools got more than $14,006.

This is the 21st year the Idaho Lottery has held Scratch for Schools events, give out $1.4 million over the years. This year the program will benefit more than 400 schools in the state.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0