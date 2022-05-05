3 students awarded scholarships in CapEd program

TWIN FALLS — The Times-News and CapEd Credit Union honored students from across south-central Idaho on Wednesday evening.

All year, high school counselors have nominated deserving students in three categories: Academic achievement, overcoming obstacles and most improved.

Three students were each awarded $1,500 college scholarships from CapEd.

This is the second year of the Scholar of the Week program. Each week, a student nominated by a counselor is recognized for their accomplishments in the Times-News.

“There’s some folks that really go above and beyond,” Times-News President Matt Sandberg said of the school counselors and advisors who have nominated students throughout the year.

“Without their support and participation we wouldn’t be able to do this,” Sandberg said.

Isabella Rosales was awarded the Most Improved scholarship. Rosales dropped out of high school before deciding to return, then graduated early from Magic Valley High School.

“It was really really hard. Life does hit you,” she said. “I wanted to be a better person and do something with my life.”

Rosales plans to attend the College of Southern Idaho and study to become an EMT.

The Overcoming Obstacles scholarship went to Buhl High School’s Emma Henson. Henson was not in attendance and school counselor Jenna DeKruyf accepted the award on Henson’s behalf.

“Emma is a student who has been thing incredibly difficult experiences, yet she continues to strive to help others,” DeKruyf said in her nomination of Henson.

Lizbeth Arellano from Castleford High School was awarded the Academic Achievement award. Arellano will attend Idaho State University in the fall and plans to become a registered nurse.

She’s built community at her small high school.

“When I leave Castleford,” she said, I leave with a family.”

