Voters approved levies for two Magic Valley school districts, while an $8.2 million bond in Shoshone failed to get a supermajority in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

In Castleford, 75.63% of voters said yes to a two-year supplemental levy in the amount of $350,000 per year. In Twin Falls County, 90 votes were in favor with 29 opposed. Results from Owhyee County were not immediately available from the Idaho Secretary of State’s elections office.

The levy will pay for salaries and benefits for coaches, teachers, and support staff; curriculum; extra-curricular Services such as field trips, athletic bussing; and classroom supplies and materials.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $152.14 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

In Valley School District’s levy election, 60.6% of voters approved a supplemental levy for the district, with 165 yes votes and 107 opposed.

The two-year levy will raise $300,000 per year to pay for salaries and benefits for teachers and staff, and for non-reimbursable student travel expenses.

The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $89.95 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.

A majority of voters in the Shoshone School District approved of issuing $8.2 million in general obligation bonds, but with 44% of voters saying “no,” the measure fell short of the two-thirds supermajority needed to pass.

The bonds would have financed the costs of acquiring and constructing a new entrance, administrative office and extension to the elementary school; renovating and remodeling the high school, including modifications to the entrance, acquiring and constructing office additions and security enhancements; and acquiring and constructing a new multipurpose facility.