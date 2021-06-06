16,000 school-aged kids in Idaho caught COVID-19. That’s not what school reports said.

Get a vaccine Visit vaccine.gov/search to find a clinic or pharmacy offering the vaccine brand you want, at a time that fits your schedule. Many offer walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine is free, regardless of whether you have health insurance. It is available to anyone age 12 and older, with no work or residency documentation required.

Why does it matter if Idaho schools had uncounted COVID-19 cases?

School districts around the nation have been operating in accordion style, with virtual and in-person learning, for almost a year and a half.

They have shifted rules for masks, social distancing and other mitigation measures.

And now, they’re charged with preparing for another school year with many unknowns.

It is possible that children of all ages will be eligible to get coronavirus vaccines in the fall. Pfizer and Moderna trials are now underway for children 6 months to 11 years old.

Will parents choose to vaccinate their children? Will vaccines be required for students, staff or teachers? Will children be harder hit by COVID-19 variants than they have been in the past?