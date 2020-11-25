14 Republican states file brief backing Idaho transgender sports law

BOISE — The attorneys general of 14 Republican states have filed a brief supporting an Idaho law that bars transgender girls and women from playing on female high school and college sports teams.

The “friend of the court” brief, which was written by the office of Nebraska Attorney General Douglas Peterson, argues that states are legally allowed to draw distinctions based on sex and urges the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Idaho U.S. District Judge David Nye’s August injunction that bars enforcement of House Bill 500 while the case works its way through the courts.

“The act draws a straightforward distinction based on biological sex and prevents biological males (regardless of how they identify) from participating in women’s sports,” the brief says. “Because of the average physiologically based differences in speed and strength between males and females, the act is one effective way to ensure fairness in women’s sports and to preserve equal athletic opportunities for women. The Constitution allows states to use these kinds of ‘[s]ex classifications … to advance full development of the talent and capacities’ of women.”

The states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and West Virginia also signed onto the brief.