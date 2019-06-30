TWIN FALLS — The full committee of Idaho Gov. Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” Task Force will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday in room 276 of the Taylor Building on the College of Southern Idaho campus.
Task force members will hear reports from various subcommittees that have met in recent weeks. They will see presentations and discuss accountability as it relates to Idaho’s public education system.
Those unable to attend in person can listen via conference call at 1-877-820-7829. The public participation code is 0906313.
To see the meeting agenda, go to boardofed.idaho.gov/event/our-kids-idahos-future.
