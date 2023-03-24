House approves funding to build a firing squad execution facility

The Idaho House of Representatives on Thursday approved a supplemental appropriation of $850,000 on for the Idaho Department of Correction to build a facility to carry out executions by firing squad.

HB 357 passed the House in a 48-19 vote and heads to the Senate. The appropriation bill came after both chambers passed a bill to bring back the firing squad as a legal form of execution, if the chemicals for lethal injection are unavailable.

Idaho currently does not have a facility on its prison campus to execute someone by firing squad, so IDOC will need to construct one. There are currently eight people on Idaho’s death row.

Legislators introduced the proposal for using the firing squad as an alternative method after IDOC had to twice cancel executions because it could not procure the necessary chemicals.

3rd Medicaid budget passes committee

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee passed a third Medicaid budget on Thursday afternoon, after co-chair Rep. Wendy Horman from Idaho Falls said the budget passed on Wednesday didn’t have the legislative support to make it to the governor’s desk.

As reported by Idaho Reports, Thursday’s budget is largely the same as the budget passed Wednesday, with two major changes: The removal of $2.2 million for cost containment implementation, and the addition of $500,000 from the Millennium Income Fund to establish a task force to make recommendations for a Medicaid managed care program.

The $4.5 billion proposed budget includes $3 billion in federal funds, $856 million in state general funds, and $675 million in dedicated funds.

The first Medicaid budget failed Monday on the House floor.

The bill passed the committee by a vote of 13 to 7. It must pass both the House and Senate before reaching the governor’s desk.

Department of Education spending approved by House

The House approve a spending bill for Idaho Superintendent Debbie Critchfield’s State Department of Education.

Idaho Education News reported that the department would receive nearly $14.8 million in state general fund tax dollars, a 4.4% increase.

House Bill 353 passed on a 50-17 vote, and heads to the Senate.

Rural CTE funding

The House also approved $50 million to expand career-technical education.

The spending bill is an add-on to House Bill 267, which is designed to start up costly CTE programs, particularly in rural Idaho. The one-time money would come from the state’s new in-demand career fund, created in September.

The budget passed on a 41-23 vote, and heads to the Senate.