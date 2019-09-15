TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Education Foundation will hold its annual Cow P.I.E. — Partners in Education — Challenge on Sept. 27 at Twin Falls High School. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the cows will be released at 6 p.m.
The Cow PIE Challenge will run in conjunction with the Service Bowl competition between Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls varsity football teams.
All proceeds will go to support teacher mini-grants. The Twin Falls Education Foundation awards these to teachers of the Twin Falls School District — up to $1,000 per grant.
Tickets are $10 or 12 for $100 — available by calling 208-733-5400 or at the gate.
This is a great opportunity to support hardworking teachers in our community.
