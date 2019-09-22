{{featured_button_text}}
Cow P.I.E. Challenge

Canyon Ridge High School's cow is shown during the 2017 Twin Falls School District Education Foundation Cow P.I.E. (Partners in Education) Challenge.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS SCHOOL DISTRICT EDUCATION FOUNDATION

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Education Foundation will hold its annual Cow P.I.E. — Partners in Education — Challenge on Friday at Twin Falls High School. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and the cows will be released at 6 p.m.

The Cow PIE Challenge will run in conjunction with the Service Bowl competition between Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls varsity football teams.

All proceeds will go to support teacher mini-grants. The Twin Falls Education Foundation awards these to teachers of the Twin Falls School District — up to $1,000 per grant.

Tickets are $10 or 12 for $100 — available by calling 208-733-5400 or at the gate.

