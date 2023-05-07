In each Sunday edition of the Times-News, we highlight our photographers’ best photos from recent stories.
PHOTOS: Education, education and more education
Students show off their skills at Engage in Education
Eric Smallwood, a trustee on the Twin Falls School Board, hands a snow cone to a guest at Wednesday's Engage in Education festival at City Park.
CSI graduation 2023
More than a thousand graduates collected diplomas Friday, May 5, 2023, during the College of Southern Idaho's four commencement ceremonies at …
Gilbert the Golden Eagle checks out his reflection in the window of the Fine Arts Auditorium before the 2 p.m. commencement ceremony held on F…
Students show off their skills at Engage in Education
School district administrators and school board trustees dished out hot dogs, Clif Bars, chips and snow cones Wednesday, May 3, 2023, during t…
CSI open house
Caleb Banyai, 5, plays with his balloon creation April 29, 2023, during the College of Southern Idaho's open house in Twin Falls.
Gilbert the Golden Eagle, the College of Southern Idaho's mascot, takes a break during 80-degree weather on April 29, 2023, during the college…
Aliya Gladysh shows folks how to spell their names in sign language Saturday during the College of Southern Idaho open house.
Over a thousand students participated in graduation ceremonies at the College of Southern Idaho on Friday. According to CSI's office of Market…