Eden man salutes service of father, 6 uncles

EDEN — Ron Rogers isn’t a veteran.

Bad knees prevented that from happening. And then there's that missing part of a finger — his “shooting finger" — on one hand, thanks to an accident incurred when he was 7 years old.

He tried to get in, but the military said no.

But one thing Rogers, now 61 years old and living in Eden, celebrates is the legacy of his father, and his father’s six brothers, who all served admirably while racking up a total 79 years of service in the armed forces.

Rogers salutes them all and says the story of seven brothers serving in the armed forces is nothing short of amazing.

“What are the odds?” he asked. “Some of them were in the service for 25 years and some served for two.”

And all seven of them made it home safe from service, although many of them served in combat situations in World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

His father, William started it all.

“Dad was first to go and then they started trickling down,” he said.

“Dad,” William Rogers, lived in Arkansas as a teenager before moving to Idaho, where he worked in agriculture.

“He filled sacks of potatoes, that time with a big needle and thread,”

Then came the war, and subsequent enlistment in the U.S. Army.

William was a corporal and served for two years. He landed on Guam on D-Day and on Okinawa on L-Day.

Brothers in battle

Claude Rogers was a PFC and saw his first action in Italy in 1945. He was injured at Normandy and spent the last year of his two-year stint in the hospital.

Jim Rogers was a sergeant in the Air Force and served as radioman. As a crew member in a hospital plane, he was shot down twice — once over Korea and the other time over Vietnam. He served 22 years.

Clyde Rogers matched that length of time in the service, serving in the Coast Guard for 25 years. He was on Guam at the same time as Bill but didn’t realize it.

Wayne Rogers was a gunners mate during the Korean War. He was aboard the heavy cruiser USS Toledo, which helped support the Inchon landing. He served 4 years.

Floyd Rogers, the only brother living today, spent 21 years in the service. He was an executive commander of the USS Nautilus, which was the first to sail under the polar ice cap.

“He started at the bottom and moved up,” Ron said.

Roy Rogers was a second lieutenant and served a year at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, as an artillery officer.

William Rogers was bayoneted in the back by a Japanese soldier. Perhaps similar to the story of the sacks of potatoes, “they grabbed a needle and thread and sewed him up,” Ron said. When William later in life had a medical problem, doctors found that the bayonet had split one of his kidneys.

When it came to the war, “he didn’t talk about it,” Ron said, with the exception of one time when he told a story about the horrors of war.

Ron remembers his uncles as men who were dedicated to serving their country. They could be funny, too.

“They were a bunch of characters," he said.

He remembers when they would get together, and tell humorous stories about life.

“They would make you laugh and laugh,” Ron said, stating that if the gatherings been taped, people would pay to see the blue-collar comedy routine. “We could have made a fortune.”

Several of his father's brothers also moved to Idaho, and Ron has several siblings who live nearby.

Ron thinks about the sacrifice of his father and uncles, especially during occasions such as Veterans Day.

“It is quite special,” he said.

Next year Rogers plans to create a flag displaying the names of the seven, along with the name of a brother, who served in the 82nd Airborne Division, who has since died. The flag will fly high, right under the American flag in front of his house.