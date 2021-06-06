Eden man dies in vintage car crash

EDEN — An Eden man died Saturday in a crash when he was thrown from a vintage car.
About 6 p.m., Saturday, Johnny B. Harral, 64, was westbound at milepost 21.9 in Eden on Idaho Highway 25 in a 1923 Ford when he drove off the right shoulder. Idaho State Police said Harral overcorrected, and the car overturned and rolled. Both Harral and his passenger, Jordan S. Tamcke, 22, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car, police said.
Harral was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls where he died.
Tamcke was taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.
The westbound lane of Highway 25 was blocked for three hours while police investigated.