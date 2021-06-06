Eden man dies in vintage car crash

About 6 p.m., Saturday, Johnny B. Harral, 64, was westbound at milepost 21.9 in Eden on Idaho Highway 25 in a 1923 Ford when he drove off the right shoulder. Idaho State Police said Harral overcorrected, and the car overturned and rolled. Both Harral and his passenger, Jordan S. Tamcke, 22, were not wearing seat belts and were thrown from the car, police said.