Eden 2 Fire grows to 30,000 acres

EDEN — The Eden 2 Fire, burning 3 miles north of Eden, has reached an estimated 30,000 acres, actively burning Thursday night and into Friday morning, and is threatening structures, according to the Bureau of Land Management.
Engine crews, with the help of bulldozers and aircraft, are building containment lines on the south and west flanks. While weather conditions are expected to improve Friday, gusty winds and low relative humidity are still a concern, the BLM said in an email.
The containment date has been set for 8 p.m. Saturday. The fire was determined to be caused by faulty equipment.
West End Rural Fire Department, one dozer, six BLM engines, one Sawtooth National Forest engine and multiple aircraft are fighting the blaze, the agency said.
Crews have conducted several backburns along the north flank of the fire to stop progress toward the Kimama Desert.
People are also reading…
Sheep Fire slows progress
The Sheep Fire north of Wendell was stopped Thursday night and crews will continue to work with dozers and aircraft to improve containment lines and mop up hot spots, the BLM said.
The fire is estimated at 12,000 acres, and containment is estimated for 8 p.m. Friday.
Investigators are still asking for the public’s help to identify how the fire ignited.