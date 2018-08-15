TWIN FALLS — Rebuilding and expansion along Eastland Drive and Pole Line Road won’t be complete until October — and will come at a higher price tag — after the recycled road base failed initial testing.
The $2 million project rehabilitates the road along Eastland Drive from Falls Avenue to Mountain View Drive (west of the bend where Eastland becomes Pole Line). It also widens that section of road to five lanes throughout its length.
The city contracted with Kloepfer Inc. to reconstruct the roadway, which included recycling the existing materials into the road base. However, when the base was completed on the northbound lanes, engineering tests showed it didn’t meet the required density, city spokesman Joshua Palmer said.
“It has to be packed again,” he said.
That is expected to come at a cost of around $150,000 — more than what contingency funds would cover, Palmer said.
“It’s too soon to say who’s going to bear the burden on that,” he said.
The project will be paid for with about $1.2 million of emergency state road money. The rest is being funded locally unless the city receives an additional grant.
This particular stretch of road was complex, Palmer said, as the contractor tried to consolidate multiple road base sections into one. The rock underneath the road also presents challenges.
Construction began in January and was initially scheduled to be completed in August. Completion has now been pushed to Oct. 1.
Current restrictions along Eastland Drive North have narrowed the road to one lane in each direction, on its west side, from Falls Avenue to Pole Line Road East, Palmer said. Delays are expected during peak times of congestion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.