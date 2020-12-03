Eastern Idaho hospital is informally 'rationing care'

The state committee that developed that plan, called the State of Idaho Disaster Medical Advisory Committee, hasn’t recommended Little institute the disaster planning measures. Krell serves on that committee.

But informally, he said EIRMC is already rationing care.

“We would never do that under regular circumstances,” Krell said of the hospital’s decisions on when to decide who gets a ventilator. “So, yeah, we’re rationing care.”

A large hospital in Boise had to make similar decisions Monday after its ICU filled up, the Idaho Press reported. An administrator for St. Luke’s Hospital system said Tuesday that “we kept people who needed an (ICU) bed in the emergency room overnight.”

People who need ventilators at EIRMC are still accessing ventilators, Krell said, despite the stressful rise of COVID-19 patients whom require more resources. It’s just not as soon in Idaho, which had one of the nation’s lowest number of ICU beds per capita before the pandemic.