Eastbound lane closure Friday on I-84 near Declo

DECLO — On Friday, crews will close one eastbound lane on Interstate 84 to place concrete barrier along the shoulder. Placement of the barrier is necessary to protect workers during construction of the new Port of Entry facility east of Declo.

Approximately 3 miles will be impacted with work between mileposts 217 and 220. Both westbound lanes will remain open.

“This closure is expected to be short in duration,” ITD Project Manager John Keifer said. “We anticipate that work will be completed in one day, but it may extend into Monday if necessary.”

The new port of entry location on I-84 will facilitate more efficient trucking operations through advanced technology and will meet current federal compliance standards.

Elements of the new facility will include new on and off ramps, support of utility infrastructure, scales with weigh-in-motion and automated vehicle identification technologies, video equipment, luminaries, signage and operations office buildings.

Drivers are advised to slow down, drive engaged and pay attention to signage in the area. Individuals can also check 511.idaho.gov for more information on road conditions and restrictions throughout the state.

Knife River is the general contractor on this project.