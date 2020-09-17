Eastbound I-84 closed near Wendell

WENDELL — Eastbound Interstate 84 remains closed and traffic is being diverted through Wendell about seven hours after a major crash, Idaho State Police said.
The crash near milepost 150 was first reported at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 141. Drivers are to go on U.S. Highway 26 into Gooding then south on Idaho Highway 46 to return to I-84 at the 157 on-ramp.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.
