Eastbound I-84 closed near Wendell
breaking

Eastbound I-84 closed near Wendell

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

WENDELL — Eastbound Interstate 84 remains closed and traffic is being diverted through Wendell about seven hours after a major crash, Idaho State Police said.

The crash near milepost 150 was first reported at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted at exit 141. Drivers are to go on U.S. Highway 26 into Gooding then south on Idaho Highway 46 to return to I-84 at the 157 on-ramp.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this developing story.

