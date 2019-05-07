WENDELL — Eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked for more than 3 hours Monday afternoon when a cement truck overturned, Idaho State Police said.
Nathanael T. Watson, 39, of Jerome, was driving an Oshkosh Motor cement truck just before 5 p.m. when he lost control and the truck overturned near milepost 146, east of Bliss.
Watson was wearing a seat belt, ISP said.
The westbound lanes remained open, but the Idaho Transportation Department officially closed both eastbound lanes and set up a detour between milepost 141 near Bliss and milepost 157 at Wendell.
ISP was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell QRU, Bliss QRU, Gooding County Ambulance and the Idaho Transportation Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.