Crash

A cement truck overturned on eastbound I-84 near Bliss on Monday. 

 COURTESY ISP

WENDELL — Eastbound Interstate 84 was blocked for more than 3 hours Monday afternoon when a cement truck overturned, Idaho State Police said. 

Nathanael T. Watson, 39, of Jerome, was driving an Oshkosh Motor cement truck just before 5 p.m. when he lost control and the truck overturned near milepost 146, east of Bliss.

Watson was wearing a seat belt, ISP said. 

The westbound lanes remained open, but the Idaho Transportation Department officially closed both eastbound lanes and set up a detour between milepost 141 near Bliss and milepost 157 at Wendell.

ISP was assisted by the Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Wendell QRU, Bliss QRU, Gooding County Ambulance and the Idaho Transportation Department.

