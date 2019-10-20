{{featured_button_text}}

RUPERT — East Minico Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders are scheduled to receive free dental sealants and fluoride varnish beginning Tuesday. This is to help prevent cavities, as part of Delta Dental of Idaho’s Grins-on-the-Go program.

Dental sealants fill the deep grooves of the back teeth where 90% of cavities occur. Fluoride varnish helps protect the smooth surfaces of teeth.

To receive these free cavity-prevention treatments, children must attend East Minico Middle School and have a parent or guardian sign a health history and permission form — available from the schools.

Grins-on-the-Go clinics take place on-site at schools. There is no cost for the service; Medicaid or private insurance is not billed.

For more information, call Delta Dental Community Outreach at 866-894-3563.

