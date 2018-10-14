TWIN FALLS — Want to avoid voter lines at the polls on Election Day? Early voting begins Monday in Twin Falls, Jerome and Blaine counties.
Early voting began Oct. 10 in Lincoln County, and will begin Oct. 22 in Minidoka, Cassia and Gooding counties.
The last day to vote early is Nov. 2. Early voting is not available in Camas County.
If you won’t be available to vote in the Nov. 6 general election, applications for absentee ballots must be received by your county clerk’s office by Oct. 26. Absentee ballots will be mailed to you and must be hand-delivered or mailed back to the clerk’s office by Election Day. Do not return absentee ballots to polling places.
Haven’t registered to vote yet? The last day to pre-register to vote was Oct. 12, but voters can still register at early voting or on Election Day.
All voters must provide a photo ID, such as a valid Idaho driver’s license, Idaho identification card or passport, before voting. If registering to vote, bring along a photo ID and proof of residence.
Sample ballots are available online for some counties. For more information about voting qualifications, specific hours and locations, contact your county clerk’s office.
