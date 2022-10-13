Early voting in-person starts on Monday

TWIN FALLS — In-person early voting begins Monday on the first floor of the Twin Falls County West building at 630 Addison Ave. W.

Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 4.

Mail-in or absentee ballots are available to registered voters. Application forms can be picked up at the county clerk's office at County West, or downloaded from the Twin Falls County website www.twinfallscounty.org/election.

Election laws do not allow a ballot to be picked up by a family member or a friend.

The last day for an application for a mail-in absentee ballot to be received by the county clerk’s office is Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.

Sample ballots are available at twinfallscounty.org or at the county clerk’s office.

Personal identification

All voters will be required to provide personal identification before voting at the polls on election day or voting early. Personal identification shall be one of the following:

A passport or identification card

A tribal identification card

An Idaho driver’s license, or identification card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department

A current student identification card, including photograph, issued by a high school or an accredited institution of higher education located within the state of idaho

A license to carry concealed weapons

Election day registration

The last day to pre-register to vote is Oct. 14. However, you may register and vote at early voting or on election day. Voters are required to provide their driver’s license number when registering, if they do not have a driver's license, provide the last four digits of their social security number.

Voter qualifications

To vote, one must be the following:

A citizen of the United States

18 years of age or older

A resident in the in the county for 30 days prior to election day

Registered as required by law

Proof of residence is required. The following are acceptable proof of residence:

A valid Idaho driver's license

A valid Idaho identification card

Any document which contains a valid address in the precinct together with a picture ID

Students may also use a current valid student ID from a post-secondary educational institution in Idaho, accompanied by a current student fee statement that contains the valid address in the precinct, along with a picture ID

Questions? Contact the Twin Falls County Clerk’s office at 208-736-4004