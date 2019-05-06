{{featured_button_text}}
Polling places

"I Voted" stickers sit on top of the ballot box in November 2018 at Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Early voting for the May 21 election begins this week.

Twin Falls County voters can go to the Twin Falls County West building, 630 Addison Ave. W., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through May 17. The last day to request a mail-in absentee ballot is Friday.

Sample ballots for the election can be found at twinfallscounty.net under “Election information” or at the Twin Falls County clerk’s office.

Voters will be required to provide personal identification before they can cast a ballot. Any of the following may be presented: An Idaho driver’s license or identification card issued by the Idaho Transportation Department, a passport or identification card with photo issued by a U.S. government agency, a current student identification card with photo from an accredited Idaho school, or a license to carry concealed weapons.

Voters must be a citizen of the U.S. 18 years or older who has lived in the county for 30 days prior to election day and has registered to vote.

Although it is too late to pre-register to vote, residents may register on Election Day with proof of identification.

Information: Call 208-736-4004. If you live outside of Twin Falls County, check with your county clerk’s office to find out where and when you may vote early.

