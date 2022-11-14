Early opening: Pomerelle opens on Friday

ALBION — The snow has been flying and Pomerelle Ski Resort is opening.

The ski resort in the Albion Mountains announced that it will open Friday through Sunday and the following weekends.

There's a base of 18 inches, according to its website, and the resort is offering discounts on season passes purchased through Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Magic Mountain Ski Resort south of Hansen is one good snowstorm away from opening, owner Gary Miller said Monday. He anticipates the resort will open the week after Thanksgiving.

Magic Mountain often doesn’t open until mid-December, so he welcomes the snow.

"It caught us and a lot of people by surprise," Miller said. "We are excited and hopefully it will be a good snow year."

There is only a slight chance of snow through Sunday, but chances will pick up in the days following, according to The Weather Channel website.

In addition to skiing, the resort plans to continue operation of its tubing hill and offer "cosmic" tubing at night.

A La Nina weather pattern is expected to keep the Pacific Northwest wetter than average through February, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain is expecting a Thanksgiving Day opening, with a party at River Run.

The opening date for Dollar Mountain has not been announced.