 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Early opening: Pomerelle opens on Friday

  • 0
Pomerelle plans to open Friday

The crew works on getting ready for the season Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Pomerelle Mountain Resort near Albion.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

ALBION — The snow has been flying and Pomerelle Ski Resort is opening.

The ski resort in the Albion Mountains announced that it will open Friday through Sunday and the following weekends.

There's a base of 18 inches, according to its website, and the resort is offering discounts on season passes purchased through Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Magic Mountain Ski Resort south of Hansen is one good snowstorm away from opening, owner Gary Miller said Monday. He anticipates the resort will open the week after Thanksgiving.

Winter storm strands multiple vehicles in the South Hills

Magic Mountain often doesn’t open until mid-December, so he welcomes the snow.

"It caught us and a lot of people by surprise," Miller said. "We are excited and hopefully it will be a good snow year."

There is only a slight chance of snow through Sunday, but chances will pick up in the days following, according to The Weather Channel website.

People are also reading…

In addition to skiing, the resort plans to continue operation of its tubing hill and offer "cosmic" tubing at night.

A La Nina weather pattern is expected to keep the Pacific Northwest wetter than average through February, officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

Sun Valley’s Bald Mountain is expecting a Thanksgiving Day opening, with a party at River Run.

The opening date for Dollar Mountain has not been announced.

The Colorado River is vanishing before our eyes.  The nation's two largest reservoirs are at dangerously low levels.  This was one of them, Lake Mead, In 2001 and then in 2015. In just fourteen years, the lake dropped 143 feet and fires are devastating forests and homes from Oregon to Arizona.2022 has been a year of drought, but officials say the west has actually been in a megadrought since the year 2000.Why is it so dry out west? Should we blame climate change? And most importantly for the 79 million Americans that live in the U.S. West: Is this the new normal?  Scientists have answered these questions by studying the silent witnesses to climate's annual fluctuations in trees.  Fat rings usually mean wet years, thin rings mean dry years. Ancient trees have revealed that the West has suffered periods of drought for centuries, long before giant dams or human-caused climate change.But in February scientists wrote a paper in the journal Nature Climate Change putting the ongoing megadrought in historical perspective. SEE MORE: Weather Helping, But Threat From Western Fires PersistsThey found drought conditions in the west haven't been this severe in at least 1200 years.  One driver of this megadrought is high temperatures. The blue line indicates the average temperature since 1895. Meanwhile, since 2000, the west has had mostly low precipitation. Notably, there's a shortage of snow. Snowpack is more valuable than rain, say scientists, since it moistens soils for months into the summer as it steadily melts.Robert Davies is an associate professor at Utah State University. "The snowpack is definitely declining over the last 40 years, particularly in the lower and mid elevations," said Davies.  There's another factor, what scientists call vapor pressure deficit, or more simply, dry air.  Over the last 22 years, the dry air has grown thirstier and thirstier, sucking moisture right out of the ground.  As the drought has worsened, municipalities have desperately tapped their wells for water, but that's putting the system at severe risk. For example, in California's Central Valley, government data shows that groundwater is getting deeper and deeper to access. So how much of the blame can we pin on climate change? For the Nature paper, the scientists did two experiments using 29 climate models. In one they measured how a warming planet had exacerbated the megadrought. On the other, they simulated what soil moisture would be like if climate change had never happened. The warming planet, they found, made the drought worse by 19%. A few years of better snow and rain could break the western megadrought, the report says. But its authors expect the U.S. west's climate to become more and more arid. In the report it says the "increasingly dry baseline state" makes "future megadroughts increasingly likely" which will change the west for generations to come. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Ronald Larry Riffey, 77, of Hollister died Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News