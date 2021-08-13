 Skip to main content
Early morning fire destroys interior of downtown business
breaking top story

Early morning fire destroys interior of downtown business

TWIN FALLS — An early morning fire destroyed the contents of the old Standard Printing building Friday.

The building at 140 Second Ave. N. now houses International Minute Press.

Former Standard Printing building catches fire

The former Standard Printing building caught fire Friday morning in downtown Twin Falls. International Minute Press purchased the building two weeks ago.

The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but fire investigators are on the scene, Schmitz said.

"Crews inside said the structure is intact, but the contents may be a complete loss," he said.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more information as the story develops.

