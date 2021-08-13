Early morning fire destroys interior of downtown business

TWIN FALLS — An early morning fire destroyed the contents of the old Standard Printing building Friday.
The building at 140 Second Ave. N. now houses International Minute Press.
The fire was reported at 4:30 a.m., Twin Falls Fire Battalion Chief Eric Schmitz said.
The cause of the fire is not yet known, but fire investigators are on the scene, Schmitz said.
"Crews inside said the structure is intact, but the contents may be a complete loss," he said.
Return to Magicvalley.com for more information as the story develops.