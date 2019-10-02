TWIN FALLS — If the concept of good news can be connected to breast cancer, early detection is still the best chance of being cured.
“The biggest thing women need to know is that breast cancer is very curable if caught early,” said Dr. Jared Manning, a medical oncologist with the Mountain States Tumor Institute at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.
One in eight women will get breast cancer during their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.
Guidelines about mammograms have been revised in recent years.
- Women from 40-44 years of age have the option to be screened every year.
- Women aged 45-54 are recommended to have a yearly mammogram.
- Women over 55 can choose to have a mammogram either yearly or every two years.
- Certain individuals who have a higher risk of breast cancer, due to genetic mutations or family history, should consult a physician about how often to be screened.
Manning cited data which shows women in Idaho are less likely to get mammograms than women in other states.
“Sometimes, the reason is decreased access,” Manning said. “It can also be decreased awareness.”
The American Cancer Society lists Idaho as having one of the highest breast cancer mortality rates, urging women to get regular mammograms, especially if there is a family history of cancer.
A mammogram is still the standard way to detect breast cancer, Manning said, though it doesn’t catch all types of breast cancer.
With 3D imaging, which allows the radiologist to get a better view of the tissue, the rates of false alarms can be decreased, he said.
Having a breast MRI is a way to detect those other types of cancer, while not detecting some of the types an MRI the mammogram does, Manning said.
A breast ultrasound is used to confirm the results of a mammogram.
While breast self-exams were encouraged some years ago, Manning agrees with the American Cancer Society’s research showing no clear benefit of such exams.
“Self-exams haven’t been proved to increase cure rates,” Manning said.
Real chance for cure comes from seeking medical care as soon as possible.
He advises scheduling a mammogram or seeing a doctor if a persistent change is noticed in the shape or mass of the breast.
Recalling a case some time ago, Manning described how a patient had noticed a mass on her breast but didn’t bring it up to her doctor for over a year. By that time, the breast cancer had metastasized or spread to the lymph nodes.
“Had screening been done,” he said, “the cancer would have been curable.”
The lymph nodes play a key role in how breast cancer is treated, he said. As long as cancer has not spread to the lymph nodes, the need for chemotherapy or radiation decreases.
If the breast cancer is caught early, a mastectomy may not be necessary, Manning said. Usually, the situation can be handled with a lumpectomy.
“Chemotherapy is not necessary in many cases,” he said.
Fear of radiation exposure is another reason Manning has encountered for women not getting screened.
“The risk far outweighs the radiation exposure,” he said, adding that the radiation emitted by a mammography machine is the equivalent of an x-ray or less.
Some patients are simply afraid of knowing a cancer is there, he said. Others might not have the funding to pay for a mammogram, though health insurance covers the test for most women.
In such cases, resources are available to cover the costs, Manning said.
Above all, Manning placed the emphasis on regular screening, especially if a change is noticed.
“It’s important for women to be aware of their bodies.”
