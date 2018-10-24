TWIN FALLS — Kurtis Christensen is retiring old worn-out flags for his Eagle Scout project. The public is invited to attend this patriotic ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Heider Pavilion in Rock Creek Park on U.S. 30, just past County West.
If you have a flag to retire, you can bring it that day. Otherwise donate it at the Twin Falls Public Library or to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2085 S. Temple Drive, Twin Falls.
