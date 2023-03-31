A flurry of activity on a blustery day in March saw employees from Clif Bar hustling to get the E Street Community Center in ship-shape for spring.

“If you stay busy you stay much warmer,” said Jeff Reidean during a pause from raking debris and soil from an area next to the basketball courts that will become a community garden.

Reidean, a production lead at Clif Bar, said he enjoyed working outside for a good cause, even as a cold wind blew in snow and rain throughout the day.

“Clif Bar is always looking for organizations that are in line with their mission and their goals,” Reidean told the Times-News. “The United Way is a great organization that helps kids in the community.”

Every year, Clif Bar puts together a volunteer project for their Day of Caring, choosing a project or organization to put in a day’s work. This year they picked the E Street Community Center, powered by the United Way of South Central Idaho.

“They asked if they could come help us, and we said we’d love it,” Sonya Haines from the United Way told the Times-News.

In all, 25 Clif Bar employees spent an eight-hour day getting all kinds of projects checked off the list.

They cleaned out the old garden bed, cleaned up the fence line and cleared weeds along the canal. Heaps of stuff from the inside were hauled out and put in storage containers. Old flooring and carpet, and boxes of miscellaneous items that have accumulated in the building’s 70-year history were removed to make way for the renovations to the center that are either planned or already underway.

The E Street Community Center’s revitalization has been going on since the United Way took over the former YMCA site in October 2021. The facility contains 55,000 square feet of space, including a 20,000-square-foot gym and indoor tennis court, an indoor pool, and several rooms for classes and community events. Plans are in the works to renovate space for childcare and continue to improve community spaces.

Rumors that structural problems plagued the building have circulated for years. So far, Haines told the Times-News, inspections have told a different story.

“Initially we were told that the roof was caving in. We were told that the pool was caving in. We were told lots of different horror stories,” Haines said. “Every single rumor has been debunked. Every rumor. And I hope that doesn’t end.”

A lot of updates have already happened, through partnerships with numerous organizations. They’ve been doing inspections and replacing old infrastructure, from plumbing and electricity to roofing and lights.

“The bones of the facility are amazing,” Haines told the Times-News.

And, thanks to lots of help from volunteers such as Clif Bar employees, there’s been plenty of cleaning, organizing and painting.

Gone are the massive 50-year-old juniper bushes that surrounded the perimeter, entangling with power lines along Elizabeth Boulevard, as well as growing up the east side of the building. With the addition of the community garden and other updates to the exterior, the facility is beginning to take on a new look.

Expanding programming

The center currently offers a range of community classes, and membership has grown, Haines said. When the United Way took over there were 600 members. That number has grown to 1,400 current members, including 400 seniors.

Classes offered include things like yoga, cycling, core strength, and cardio workouts. They’ve also featured innovative classes like a drumming workout and a pool fitness class called aqua blast.

For the kids, events are planned during breaks from school and over the summer. In January, they held cheer camp, and during spring break they planned a week’s worth of activities that kept 80 kids busy in March. Summer camp for kids is now taking enrollments for 2023, and youth sports like Tae Kwan Do are regularly offered.

The Teen Room is fully finished with couches and a refrigerator stocked with soft drinks. The room sees daily use as a place for teens to hang out, do homework or chill. According to Haines, teens need support and a place to go and be themselves.

The United Way of South Central Idaho received a Childcare Expansion Grant, which will help them develop childcare programming to distribute across southern Idaho. At the E Street Center, renovations are planned to convert a whole wing of the building into child care classrooms and facilities.

The city has been exploring the possibility of creating a new recreation center for over a decade. This spring city council approved to continue developing a proposal for a center that could cost an estimated $43 million dollars. Haines said the United Way has met with representatives from the city to see if there was some kind of agreement that might lead to the E Street Community Center filling some of the needs identified by the recreation center advisory committee.

“We have everything that they’re trying to build for $43 million,” Haines told the Times-News. “It’s already here. We’ve got activities, we’ve got classes, we’ve got programs that are getting more and more robust.”

One idea that the United Way has begun to explore is the addition of an additional six sports courts that could be used for basketball, volleyball, tennis and indoor soccer for an estimated cost of $9 million, Haines said. The new courts could be housed under a bubble.

“With six new courts, we could have the largest sports courts in all of the Northwest,” Haines said.

