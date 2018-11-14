TWIN FALLS — Dutch Bros. Coffee is bringing its landscaping plan to the Planning and Zoning Commission so it can move ahead with its second Twin Falls location, on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
In September, the coffee franchise received approval for its drive-through on the condition that Dutch Bros. submits a modified landscape plan for city approval.
Among other requirements, the plan had to include trees that are at least 6 feet tall and mostly evergreens, to provide a year-round buffer between the business and nearby residences. The plan also includes a right-turn arrow painted on the exit lane.
On Wednesday, the commission will determine whether there was sufficient collaboration between Dutch Bros. and neighbors in coming up with the plan. If it’s approved, Dutch Bros. can complete construction and open a drive-through at 326 Blue Lakes Boulevard N.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. Also at the meeting, the commission will have public hearings for:
- A request for a special use permit to establish a private school at 401 Filer Ave. Emilee Hunter has proposed operating a preschool there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for 3- to 5-year-old children. No more than 12 students and two staff members would be present during operating hours.
- A request for a special use permit to operate a truck rental facility at 1357 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The Red Lion Hotel would like to rent U-Haul trucks from the front desk, with truck parking on site.
- A request for a special use permit to construct a pool house greater than 1,000 square feet at 1345 Mountain View Drive.
