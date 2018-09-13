TWIN FALLS — Dutch Bros. Coffee is asking the city for a permit to operate a drive-through at 326 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
The Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to have a public hearing for the request on Sept. 25. The special use permit application was filed through Kyle Cooper, who worked with Dutch Bros. on rerouting its drive-through on Pole Line Road after a neighboring business complained.
“The site is 31,000 square feet, so it’s fairly large,” Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said. “We worked with them on a design we think will stack enough (vehicles). We won’t have the same issues as before.”
The property was formerly home to Threads and is seven-tenths of an acre. The special use permit would allow for a single Dutch Bros. drive-through lane, according to the application.
It’s not yet known whether this Dutch Bros. would replace the one on Pole Line Road, or operate as a secondary location. A Times-News request for information has been made with a company representative.
If approved for a special use permit, Dutch Bros. would have to operate within a year of receiving the permit or it would expire.
The plan would be to demolish the existing building and replace it, with an entrance and exit onto Blue Lakes.
Spendlove said that if there were traffic issues affecting Blue Lakes, the city would get involved.
“You can only plan for so much,” he said.
