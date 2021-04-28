 Skip to main content
Dump truck collides with train near Kimberly
Dump truck collides with train near Kimberly

KIMBERLY — A truck collided with a train Wednesday afternoon west of town.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart told the Times-News the accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. at 3742 N. 3400 E.

The accident site is just west of the Kimberly Meadows subdivision, about a half-mile south of U.S. Highway 30.

Idaho State Police is investigating the accident. An ISP dispatcher said troopers were still on the scene and are not releasing details at this time.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said the truck's driver was flown to a hospital.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Kimberly Police Department, Rock Creek Fire, Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Lukes, and Idaho State Police were all on scene.

Yield signs replace stop signs at passive railroad crossings

The railroad crossing is considered "passive" because it has no mechanical arms or flashing lights. The law requiring stop signs at passive crossings was repealed during the 2019 legislative session. The once-mandatory stop signs were removed by the Idaho Transportation District and replaced with yield signs.

