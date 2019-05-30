TWIN FALLS — Extensive damage to a Twin Falls strip mall was averted Thursday afternoon.
A fire broke out at Laundry Day laundomat in the 600 block of Blue Lakes Blvd. N, which could have spread to adjacent businesses, if not for the rapid response by local firefighters, Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said.
The fire started behind one of the dryer units, Kenworthy said. Flames ran up the wall into the attic, and could have spread rapidly.
"That's the reason we called for a lot of resources," Kenworthy added.
The call came in at 1:38 p.m.
Four engines from Twin Falls Fire Department responded to the call, along with one engine from Rock Creek and a ladder truck from Jerome.
Kenworthy also credited those in the laundromat for their quick actions in preventing any injuries.
"The occupants that were managing the building realized there was a fire and got out," Kenworthy said. "Then they went door-to-door along the strip mall and warned people about the situation."
The laundromat sustained some damage, though there will need to be some clean up in the unit, Kenworthy said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
