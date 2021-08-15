Dry, smoky and hot: Summer conditions leading many Idaho ranchers to cull cattle herds

The heat and smoke have a documented effect on the health of cattle, in terms of overall health and as an agricultural commodity.

“When it’s so hot and miserable out, they just don’t get out and eat as much as they should,” Van Buren said. That will affect “the rate of (weight) gain on the calves. They aren’t going to be as big this fall because of the weather and everything that’s happened.”

When high-quality grass is scarce, ranchers have to supplement with feed, including more minerals, salt and protein, which gets expensive.

“Normally we don’t start doing that until November or December, and this year we may have to start doing it quite a bit sooner because the forage out there just doesn’t have the food value to it that it should,” Van Buren said.

That may also lead to lower pregnancy rates for cows in the fall months, and lower birth rates in the spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With all of those factors in mind, Van Buren said ranchers across the industry are culling their herds and selling them at auction ahead of schedule. Dennis Rowland, co-owner of Cottonwood Livestock Auction in Cottonwood, Idaho, said he has seen that trend as well.