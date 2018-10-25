KIMBERLY — The South Central Public Health District encourages residents to participate in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day to help rid homes of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
Locally, the Kimberly/Hansen Police Department will participate in the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 242 U.S. 30 E. in Kimberly.
“Data shows 66 percent of people over 12, who abuse prescription drugs, get them from friends and family,” health department education specialist MaryAnn Doshier said in a statement. “Getting rid of your unused prescription drugs keeps you from being an accidental dealer.”
You can also find a list of drop-off bins that accept unused prescription drugs at any time of the year at https://phd5.idaho.gov/Docs/Press%20Releases/2018/10-23_Drug-Take-Back-Day.pdf.
When a drug take-back program is not available:
- Take drugs out of original containers.
- Mix drugs with used wet coffee grounds or cat litter.
- Remember to conceal or remove personal information, including the prescription number, from empty container.
For more information, go to phd5.idaho.gov.
