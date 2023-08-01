A male's body has been recovered from the popular Lincoln County recreation spot known as "The Drops,” police say.

The Twin Falls County Search and Rescue personnel were called Sunday evening to assist the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office after a report that someone had drowned.

Rescue personnel stayed until about midnight searching for the body, and water levels were reduced to assist with the search for the male.

The body was found Monday morning, with the assistance from Air St. Luke's. The sheriff’s office didn’t state the male’s age or hometown.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office reminds people that the area is a dangerous area to swim, especially if swimmers don't get out at the takeout point. Personal flotation devices are also recommended if swimmers are in swift-moving water.