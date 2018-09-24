KIMBERLY — That drought impacts corn plants is well documented, but how dry conditions affect the digestibility of corn silage has not been extensively studied. There is a belief among farmers and consultants that drought stress increases the digestibility of corn silage but there is no research to back it up.
The answer could be as simple as the fact that yields go down in dry years and nutritionists stretch tight silage supplies by increasing the amount of concentrate in a dairy ration. That’s exactly what Gonazala Ferreira did when he was a dairy nutritionist. Now that he is the dairy management specialist at Virginia Tech, he wanted to find out if drought changes cell wall structure to increase digestibility.
Unfortunately it is difficult to research drought stress in Virginia so he partnered with Mireille Chahine, University of Idaho Extension dairy specialist. Chahine was interested in learning more about drought impacts on corn plants from a water conservation view point.
They planted seven corn hybrids ranging from 96 to 117 day maturity. Half the plots were irrigated throughout the season, the other half was irrigated once at planting.
Dry conditions after early July and a long streak of days above 90 degrees Fahrenheit should have created the perfect drought conditions in the non-irrigated plots, but Ferreira was surprised to discover when he came back in mid-September to collect silage samples that the non-irrigated plots showed very little stress.
“There may be more going on in the soil than we think,” he said during a meeting with forage growers, dairy consultants and fellow researchers to look at the preliminary results.
Howard Neibling, UI Extension irrigation specialist, agreed. Doing a drought stress study is difficult to do at the Kimberly Research and Extension Center because the dominant soil type at the location is Portneuf, which is some of the best soil in Idaho for holding onto water.
Neibling modeled water holding capacity and use for the project and found that the non-irrigated plots were able to mine water stored in the soil profile from winter and spring precipitation until July 5. A 14-inch plow pan across much of the research farm may have allowed excess irrigation water from the irrigated plots to move across to the non-irrigated plots later in the season.
Researchers hadn’t planned to take soil samples but once they realized the drought stress was much less than expected giving the optimum conditions for drought, they decided to pull 5-foot soil samples every row between a full irrigation and a full drought plot to see how soil moisture changed between treatments. They also dug a soil pit across plots and were somewhat surprised to see that the plant roots in the irrigated plots had grown deeper than those in the non-irrigated plots.
Ferreira took tissue samples back to Virginia Tech to be analyzed. He hopes to see whether lignin concentrations in cell walls are different in the irrigated versus non-irrigated plots. But he’s already thinking about how to design the study differently to more effectively capture the impact of drought stress on corn silage digestibility. UI personnel will analyze the soil samples.
That’s what is exciting about research. Sometimes doing research leads to questions no one had thought to ask before, Ferreira said.
