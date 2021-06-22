Drought conditions in south-central Idaho wreak havoc on fish and farms

This salvage removes possession limits on certain portions of the river below the dam. Terry Thompson, regional communication manager for Fish and Game, said this order does not include the reservoir itself.

The salvage begins at a railroad trestle 1.25 miles downstream from the dam and extends to the Idaho Highway 75 Bridge, Thompson said.

Anglers are required to have a valid 2021 fishing license and cannot use firearms, chemicals or electric current.

+2 Magic Reservoir spills, creeks and lakes flooding BELLEVUE — Magic Reservoir is so full, Maintenance Supervisor Don Braun can’t tell how much water is behind the dam. The gauges are under water.

Fish and Game used electrofishing on June 14 to remove 400 fish from the salvage area and restock them in the Snake River.

Farmers are also struggling to find ways to salvage their crops.

Pendleton is an alfalfa farmer in Shoshone. For the first time, he sold all his cattle in the spring because of the water shortages.

“It’s been catastrophic for this area,” he said.

Instead of at least three cuts of alfalfa, he expects to get one that will still be less tonnage because of stress.

He compared trying to survive low water levels to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You minimize the cost, kinda close the door and try to survive,” he said.