Drought conditions in south-central Idaho wreak havoc on fish and farms

TWIN FALLS — Drought conditions in south-central Idaho have forced an administrative proceeding in Boise over water rights, the early closure of Magic Reservoir and a fish salvage.
The Idaho Department of Water Resources held a five-day hearing earlier this month in Boise to discuss whether groundwater rights needed to be reduced this summer. They focused on Water Districts 37 and 37B, in the Wood River Valley south of Bellevue, an area commonly called the Bellevue Triangle.
Parts of Blaine County are experiencing exceptional drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Don Taber, owner and operator of Shoshone-based Donley Farms, said he’s looking at losses exceeding $1 million if the drought continues to get worse.
Although Taber has 1883 rights along the Little Wood River, he says he gets less water every year. Whenever the groundwater wells are turned off, it takes only a short time to see more water in the river, he testified at the Bellevue Triangle hearing.
Tim Luke, water compliance bureau chief with Idaho Department of Water Resources, said they had been projecting water shortages since March.
“The drought we were anticipating to be bad, got significantly worse,” Luke said.
Because of this drought, holders of certain water rights are not getting the water they are entitled to.
Luke said Gary Spackman, director of Idaho Department of Water Resources, has an obligation under Idaho Law to protect senior water rights holders.
The recent hearing in Boise was held to determine if the director should curtail groundwater rights for the remainder of the 2021 irrigation season to protect senior surface rights.
A decision is anticipated about July 1, Luke said.
Either way, he expects the decision will be appealed to the district court.
The drought and limited snowpack also affected Magic Valley Reservoir.
Big Wood Canal Co., which owns the reservoir and delivers irrigation water to surface-water users downstream, shut off water on June 10. Farmers got 27 days of water before the reservoir reached 4% capacity, according to Carl Pendleton, board president of the Big Wood Canal Co.
This is the shortest season since 1977. In better conditions, the reservoir runs through the end of September after 140 to 150 days of operation.
The early closure of Magic Reservoir also impacted fish. Low water levels mean warmer water, which in turn means less oxygen for fish.
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced a fish salvage order June 10 for the Big Wood River below Magic Dam and Richfield Canal diversion.
This salvage removes possession limits on certain portions of the river below the dam. Terry Thompson, regional communication manager for Fish and Game, said this order does not include the reservoir itself.
The salvage begins at a railroad trestle 1.25 miles downstream from the dam and extends to the Idaho Highway 75 Bridge, Thompson said.
Anglers are required to have a valid 2021 fishing license and cannot use firearms, chemicals or electric current.
Fish and Game used electrofishing on June 14 to remove 400 fish from the salvage area and restock them in the Snake River.
Farmers are also struggling to find ways to salvage their crops.
Pendleton is an alfalfa farmer in Shoshone. For the first time, he sold all his cattle in the spring because of the water shortages.
“It’s been catastrophic for this area,” he said.
Instead of at least three cuts of alfalfa, he expects to get one that will still be less tonnage because of stress.
He compared trying to survive low water levels to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You minimize the cost, kinda close the door and try to survive,” he said.
Because of his position on the Big Wood Canal Co. Board of Directors, he attended the Bellevue Triangle meetings.