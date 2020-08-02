You have permission to edit this article.
Drops Fire expected to be under control Monday
Drops Fire expected to be under control Monday

Drops Fire

Crews continued to work on containing the Drops Fire Sunday.

 Courtesy BLM

SHOSHONE — Firefighters continued to work on containing the Drops Fire all day Sunday and say it should be under control by 6 p.m. Monday.

The fire grew to 3,827 acres by Saturday morning and was mostly out then, but crews continued working around the fire Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures, low relative humidity and difficult terrain making the fight a difficult one.

The fire is north of Shoshone behind the transfer station near the Little Drops.

Firefighters believe the fire is human-caused and it’s under investigation.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCYRmnzZl2A

Structures are no longer threatened, and the fire is smoldering in grass and brush.

Resources on the fire include two Sawtooth National Forest engines, two Boise Bureau of Land Management engines, five Twin Falls District BLM engines, two Twin Falls District water tenders, one Boise BLM dozer, one Twin Falls District dozer, six overhead, three helicopters, one air attack and one camp crew.

