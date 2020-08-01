Drops Fire continues to smolder near Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Firefighters continued to face difficult conditions on the Drops Fire on Saturday. High temperatures, low relative humidity and difficult terrain are of concern to fire managers.
While most of the active fire was out by Saturday morning, hand crews and aircraft worked together to secure lines on the west and northern flanks. Engines and dozers worked to secure the heel, near the origin, and southern flanks.
As of Saturday morning, the fire, which is north of Shoshone behind the transfer station near the Little Drops, had burned 3,827 acres. Containment is estimated at 4 p.m. Sunday and the fire should be under control by 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters believe the fire is human-caused and it's under investigation.
Structures are no longer threatened, and the fire is smoldering in grass and brush.
Resources on the fire include two Sawtooth National Forest engines, two Boise BLM engines, seven Twin Falls District engines, two Twin Falls District water tenders, one Boise BLM dozer, one Twin Falls District dozer, six overhead, three helicopters, one air attack and one camp crew
The Twin Falls District of the Bureau of Land Management has experienced a surge of human caused wildfires the last few weeks, the district said
The district gave these fire safety tips to help prevent human caused wildfires:
- Check your chains on your trailer before you go. One spark from a dragging chain can start multiple roadside fires.
- While working on maintenance projects, sparks and welding slag can cause wildfires if the proper measures are not taken. Ensure that your work area is clear of all flammable materials and suppression tools are nearby.
- Avoid parking or driving on tall dry grass; your catalytic converter can ignite the fuels and start a fire.
- Check your tires and ensure they are properly maintained. One of the most common causes of roadside fires is tire wires and rims striking the asphalt and sparking wildfires.
- Before you leave, drown your fire with water, stir the coals, add more water and stir. Feel the coals to be sure your fire is cold.
- Exploding targets are prohibited on public land managed by the BLM from May 10 to Oct. 20 each year for fire safety. #shootresponsiblyidaho. Avoid target shooting on hot, windy days.
- Remember, tracers, incendiary, steel and steel-jacketed bullets are prohibited on public land managed by the BLM from May 10 to Oct. 20 each year
