Drops Fire continues to smolder near Shoshone

SHOSHONE — Firefighters continued to face difficult conditions on the Drops Fire on Saturday. High temperatures, low relative humidity and difficult terrain are of concern to fire managers.

While most of the active fire was out by Saturday morning, hand crews and aircraft worked together to secure lines on the west and northern flanks. Engines and dozers worked to secure the heel, near the origin, and southern flanks.

As of Saturday morning, the fire, which is north of Shoshone behind the transfer station near the Little Drops, had burned 3,827 acres. Containment is estimated at 4 p.m. Sunday and the fire should be under control by 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters believe the fire is human-caused and it's under investigation.

Structures are no longer threatened, and the fire is smoldering in grass and brush.

Resources on the fire include two Sawtooth National Forest engines, two Boise BLM engines, seven Twin Falls District engines, two Twin Falls District water tenders, one Boise BLM dozer, one Twin Falls District dozer, six overhead, three helicopters, one air attack and one camp crew