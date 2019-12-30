Dave Woodhead carries the brass ball used for the silo ball drop out of his truck Saturday at the Old Towne Silos in Twin Falls. Woodhead said he wasn't sure how heavy the ball is because he's never weighed it. 'It weighs about as much as a bag of dog food,' he said.
Dave Woodhead takes a picture as they rig the rope for the silo ball drop Saturday at the Old Towne Silos in Twin Falls.
It inadvertently became a tradition, even if only a few spectators showed up on cold years and some watchers were less than impressed.
It did become a little more sophisticated over the years, with the addition of spotlights and switching from hand-lowering to tying a rope to a vehicle. And there has been at least one year that the ball drop didn't happen.
But it's on this year. Woodhead and some friends tested the setup, which includes a new rope, on Saturday. The old rope is on display at Whiskey Creek.
By Wednesday night, they’ll have added some spotlights, a few more spectators and maybe a few drinks, and then Twin Falls will be ready to welcome 2020 with the proper tradition.
