TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley New Year spotlight this year will be on Rupert, where for the first time the change in the calendar will be marked by dropping a giant sugar beet.

Meanwhile, Boise will again drop a giant potato and New York City will have the traditional crystal-covered ball.

But in Twin Falls, a tradition will continue as a 2-foot brass ball is lowered from Old Towne’s silos.

Dave Woodhead bought the ball for $14 at an auction for no apparent purpose. In 2002, he and some friends decided to use it for the New Year’s Eve party at Woody’s Bar.

They carefully lowered the 40-pound ball about 80 feet in 20 seconds in the dark by hand with a pulley at the top of the grain elevators at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Shoshone Street.

“We were just doing it to do it,” Woodhead said.

It inadvertently became a tradition, even if only a few spectators showed up on cold years and some watchers were less than impressed.

It did become a little more sophisticated over the years, with the addition of spotlights and switching from hand-lowering to tying a rope to a vehicle. And there has been at least one year that the ball drop didn't happen.

But it's on this year. Woodhead and some friends tested the setup, which includes a new rope, on Saturday. The old rope is on display at Whiskey Creek.

By Wednesday night, they’ll have added some spotlights, a few more spectators and maybe a few drinks, and then Twin Falls will be ready to welcome 2020 with the proper tradition.

