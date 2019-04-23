{{featured_button_text}}
Prescription drug take-back event

A pharmacy technician fills a prescription in September 2014 at Sav-Mor Drug Store in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Agencies across south-central Idaho will provide drop-off boxes this weekend during National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Anyone of any age can drop off old medications. A list of locations can be found at phd5.idaho.gov.

“Prescription drug abuse is on the rise in Idaho,” SCPHD public health education specialist MaryAnn Doshier said in a statement Monday. “It isn’t uncommon for people addicted to prescription drugs to dig through medicine cabinets while visiting friends and family. Help them battle their addiction by removing any chance they have of getting a fix from your old meds.”

While using prescription medications, it’s important to keep them in a locked container, SCPHD said in the statement, to help prevent theft.

To dispose of unused medications, take them out of original containers, mix with used wet coffee grounds or cat litter, and conceal or remove personal information from the empty container so no-one can duplicate the prescription, SCPHD said.

For more information about prescription drug abuse, visit phd5.idaho.gov/Opioid.

