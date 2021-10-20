Drop, Cover and Hold: Know how to protect yourself in an earthquake? A drill is coming

BOISE — If you noticed the ground shaking last month or earlier this month, or remember the big earthquakes last year, you may want to practice how to stay safe when they occur.

On Thursday, the Idaho Office of Emergency Management will hold a statewide earthquake drill to encourage the public to practice what to do during seismic activity.

Called the Great Idaho ShakeOut, the drill will be held at 10:21 a.m., and 50,000 Idahoans are expected to participate. Similar drills will be held on the same day nationwide and around the world, with over 30.5 million people registered to participate worldwide.

During an earthquake, “Drop, Cover and Hold” is the guidance considered by emergency management experts to provide the best method for reducing the likelihood of injury or death.

“In an actual earthquake, you may only have seconds to protect yourself before strong shaking knocks you down, or something falls on you,” said a release from the emergency management office.

Earthquakes can become violent very quickly, meaning that it’s important to take action after the first jolt, rather than waiting to see how strong it is, experts say.

