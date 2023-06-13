Q: Why are the sewer manholes in the tire tracks instead of in the middle of the road?

A: “Great question! I agree, it is disappointing when a sewer manhole lands in a wheel path because it happens from time to time,” said Joshua Baird, public works director for the city of Twin Falls. “There are several things that are at play that don’t allow for an optimal sewer manhole placement from time to time. First, parcels of land come in varying shapes and sizes, so when development occurs, it may not be feasible to avoid a manhole in a wheel path because of the constraints imposed by the shape, size, and contours of the property as well as right-of-way requirement and building setbacks.”

“Also, Idaho code requires a minimum separation of potable water lines and non-potable lines (sewer lines in our case). In some situations, that means you cannot easily place a sewer line (and corresponding manholes) in a different location without also placing the waterline in a different location. After utilities are put in the ground, it is very expensive to modify or change them, which is why we spend so much time on the front end through engineering design to make sure it works as well as possible,” Baird said.

He said, “Also, roadways are not always straight lines, they move and curve. However, a typical sewer line does not veer as much. A sewer line is typically designed to be a straight line between manholes. As such, either through a curve, the addition or dropping of a lane (think of two way-left turn lanes that start and stop, right turn and left turn lanes at intersections, etc.), the roadway can easily change alignment through painted striping, but it is less easy to move the sewer line.

“In other situations, a roadway is not fully built out and while the current road may have the sewer manholes in wheel paths, once the entire road is built, that may go away,” said Baird.

He said “Yet another issue that prohibits sewer lines from being in an optimal location is the existence of other utilities, already in the ground and preventing sewer lines from being placed in a location which could avoid them being in the wheel path. As roads expand and change, to allow for additional lanes, are expanded due to development, pavement striping may also change which sometimes means a sewer line that was not in the wheel path previously, is now in a wheel path.”

“Hopefully this helps clarify some of the situations that can cause a less than optimal design,” Baird said.